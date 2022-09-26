Sign up
Photo 398
Don't mess with me
This Highland bull was a bit of a pussycat, really!!
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
447
photos
40
followers
29
following
109% complete
View this month »
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Views
9
1
365
Tags
nature
,
bull
,
scotland
,
countryside
,
highlandcattle
Diana
ace
He seems to have been out in the rain, lovely close up.
September 27th, 2022
