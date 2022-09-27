Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

The 35 metre granite tower soars 55 metres above the rocks, and was built in 1849 using granite from the Isle of Mull. It was designed by Alan Stevenson, uncle of Robert Louis Stevenson, whose family designed most of Scotland’s lighthouses over a period of 150 years. The lighthouse and Keepers’ Cottages are designed in an “Egyptian” style, with a number of attractive decorative details. Like all other lighthouses in Scotland, Ardnamurchan now operates automatically, but the tower remains fully functional and still plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of ships navigating the waters off Scotland’s west coast.