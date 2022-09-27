Previous
Next
Ardnamurchan Lighthouse by nodrognai
Photo 399

Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

The 35 metre granite tower soars 55 metres above the rocks, and was built in 1849 using granite from the Isle of Mull. It was designed by Alan Stevenson, uncle of Robert Louis Stevenson, whose family designed most of Scotland’s lighthouses over a period of 150 years. The lighthouse and Keepers’ Cottages are designed in an “Egyptian” style, with a number of attractive decorative details. Like all other lighthouses in Scotland, Ardnamurchan now operates automatically, but the tower remains fully functional and still plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of ships navigating the waters off Scotland’s west coast.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture and info, it sure is fabulous in b/w!
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise