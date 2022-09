Sunrise over Strontian

Strontian is the main village in Sunart, an area in western Lochaber, Highland, Scotland It lies on the north shore of Loch Sunart, close to the head of the loch. In the hills to the north of Strontian lead was mined in the 18th century and in these mines the mineral strontianite was discovered, from which the element strontium was first isolated.