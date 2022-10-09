Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 408
Ants and Aphids
An ant farming the black fly which feed on the sap from plants, in this case my dahlias.
They secrete honeydew which is a food source for ants!
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
456
photos
41
followers
29
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
ants
,
aphids
,
dahlias
Diana
ace
Lovely close close up, hope you got rid of them afterwards 😉
October 9th, 2022
Ian George
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana. I find a finger and thumb are very useful in this situation. No insecticide required.
October 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close