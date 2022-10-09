Previous
Ants and Aphids by nodrognai
Ants and Aphids

An ant farming the black fly which feed on the sap from plants, in this case my dahlias.
They secrete honeydew which is a food source for ants!
9th October 2022

Ian George

@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired.
Diana ace
Lovely close close up, hope you got rid of them afterwards 😉
October 9th, 2022  
Ian George ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. I find a finger and thumb are very useful in this situation. No insecticide required.
October 9th, 2022  
