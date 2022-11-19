Sign up
Photo 412
More Lichen
More from the damp, dark woods
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
474
photos
32
followers
23
following
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
lichen
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
November 17th, 2023
