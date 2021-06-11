Sign up
What A Difference A Month Makes
While we are enjoying really warm temperatures just now that was not the case when we had a short break at the beginning of last month.
This is the view we had towards the top of Glen Shee from our holiday home..
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
mountains
