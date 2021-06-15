Previous
What Are You Looking At ? by nodrognai
12 / 365

What Are You Looking At ?

While walking in the arboretum today I got an uneasy feeling I was being watched. I quickly turned around to catch this tree spirit watching me, or is it a green man ?
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
