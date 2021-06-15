Sign up
What Are You Looking At ?
While walking in the arboretum today I got an uneasy feeling I was being watched. I quickly turned around to catch this tree spirit watching me, or is it a green man ?
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
arboretum
,
green-man
,
tree-spirit
,
junetrees21
