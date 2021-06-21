Previous
Next
Tranquility by nodrognai
14 / 365

Tranquility

The perfect start to my day, Sitting at the side of a lochan enjoying the peace and quiet of a Highland morning.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Lovely capture Ian, as you say very tranquil and my sort of place. FAV
June 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise