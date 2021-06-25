The Bridge at Linn of Dee

The bridge at the Linn of Dee is an impressive structure, not just visually but from a construction point of view as well. It is an ornate Gothic structure, with Castellated parapets, a pointed arch, heavy butresses and other similar features. However, what is perhaps more impressive is the deep, gorge over which the bridge was constructed. The chasm may be narrow, but it must still have been a tough job for the masons to erect the centering and then balance on rickety wooden scaffolding as the stone arch was slowly constructed.



The bridge is the highest crossing point of the Dee and, thanks to its relative proximity to Balmoral, it enjoyed the honour of being opened by Queen Victoria in 1857.

Note Linn means waterfall.