43 / 365
Bloom and Buds
This rose is still producing beautiful blooms but I wonder if all those buds will survive?
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
2
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
269
photos
35
followers
29
following
11% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The Next in Line
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
18th November 2021 2:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bloom
,
rose
,
garden
,
buds
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful rose, crossing fingers that the buds survive.
November 18th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Lovely capture of this flower. FAV
November 18th, 2021
