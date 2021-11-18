Previous
Next
Bloom and Buds by nodrognai
43 / 365

Bloom and Buds

This rose is still producing beautiful blooms but I wonder if all those buds will survive?
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful rose, crossing fingers that the buds survive.
November 18th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Lovely capture of this flower. FAV
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise