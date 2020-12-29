Previous
Next
Snölykta! by nomad702
1 / 365

Snölykta!

First attempt at making a Swedish snow lantern. I imagine the next will be much larger, this was kinda last minute! Happy First Snow Chicago!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Madam Nomad

@nomad702
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise