Coming in for a Landing
I was on the Far end of the Venice Fish Pier where I caught this egret coming in for landing. This was one of those “right place, right time” pictures! Taken 1/20/23.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Taken
20th January 2023 9:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#veniceflorida
No Ansel
perfect timing
June 10th, 2025
