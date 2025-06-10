Previous
Under the Venice Florida Fish Pier by nona_m
3 / 365

Under the Venice Florida Fish Pier

While visiting Venice, Florida I took this photo from under the Venice Fish Pier. I love how the Gulf waters are 2 different colors here. The difference is due to the shade under the pier.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Linda M

@nona_m
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact