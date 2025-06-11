Previous
Today’s Breakfast by nona_m
4 / 365

Today’s Breakfast

I’m trying to eat healthier these days, and one way I’m doing so is having a fruit based shake in the morning for breakfast. With protein added, it fills me up quite nicely.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Linda M

@nona_m
Marj ace
Yummy ! Nice reflections in the dome of the container.
June 12th, 2025  
