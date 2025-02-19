Python W.A.

Next
Grandson caught this python in the garden. We housed it for a few days in a heater box, then released it when it seemed more lively.
NoonaAnn

@noona365
Found this site to fire up my enthusiasm for photography again. Love Australian landscapes, portraits and macro.
