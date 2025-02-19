Sign up
Python W.A.
Grandson caught this python in the garden. We housed it for a few days in a heater box, then released it when it seemed more lively.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
NoonaAnn
@noona365
Found this site to fire up my enthusiasm for photography again. Love Australian landscapes, portraits and macro.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908E
Taken
20th February 2025 6:23pm
