Previous
Olden time girl in Modern times. by noona365
60 / 365

Olden time girl in Modern times.

This young lady loves to dress as they did over a century ago. I was fortunate that she consented to me photographing her.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

NoonaAnn

@noona365
Found this site to fire up my enthusiasm for photography again. Love Australian landscapes, portraits and macro.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact