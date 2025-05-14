Previous
Calm with the tempest behind. I was amazed when I checked this photo. I was done on my phone and no editing. by noona365
77 / 365

Calm with the tempest behind. I was amazed when I checked this photo. I was done on my phone and no editing.

Yamba N.S.W
14th May 2025 14th May 25

NoonaAnn

@noona365
Found this site to fire up my enthusiasm for photography again. Love Australian landscapes, portraits and macro.
