The Big Prawn. Not a breathtaking photo, but an iconic piece of Tourist Tat! by noona365
79 / 365

Ballina N.S.W
16th May 2025 16th May 25

NoonaAnn

@noona365
Found this site to fire up my enthusiasm for photography again. Love Australian landscapes, portraits and macro.
21% complete

Photo Details

