Previous
Next
Whirlybirds by noreenbryan
6 / 365

Whirlybirds

These maple seed pods are called samaras, “maple keys”, “helicopters”, “whirlybirds”, or “polynoses”. They look so delicate.





8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

NL Bryan

@noreenbryan
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise