Country Lane by noreenbryan
Country Lane

January has been a challenge for outdoor photos...... frozen fingers, foggy lens on cameras, bitter winds. Lends itself to a "that will have to do attitude"
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

NL Bryan

@noreenbryan
Kerri O’K
Hopefully warmer weather for you next week as well!
January 19th, 2020  
