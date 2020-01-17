Previous
Pine Grosbeak by noreenbryan
Pine Grosbeak

These beautiful birds bring some color as they flutter about the lilac hedge eating lilac seeds.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

NL Bryan

@noreenbryan
