Spit the ball by northernexposure
Spit the ball

Back to Lansdowne Road to watch Ireland beat Wales comprehensively. A full stadium, no masks and a great day out!

It was as if COVID had never happened! ‘It’s life Jim, but not as we know it!’ (take a bow if you know the quote!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Mark Thompson

@northernexposure
