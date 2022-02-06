Previous
Seriously? Another portrait? by northernexposure
41 / 365

Seriously? Another portrait?

Busy day with lots to do so we have to make do quick portrait for today…
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Mark Thompson

@northernexposure
Mags ace
Love those Brooke Shields' eyebrows! =)
February 6th, 2022  
