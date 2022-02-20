Previous
Walking back from Papagayo by northernexposure
Walking back from Papagayo

Great weather and natural leading lines. The walkers where a bonus!
20th February 2022

Mark Thompson

ace
@northernexposure
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Are you sure there isn't a pyramid over and beyond those dunes?
February 19th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Most excellent, including the people gives scale, FAV!
February 19th, 2022  
