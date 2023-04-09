Previous
It’s been a while… by northernexposure
80 / 365

It’s been a while…

Almost a year since my last post - not what the 365 is about! Funny year but this image is about setting off on a new journey :)
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Mark Thompson

@northernexposure
21% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Well hello there. Nice photo for your comeback!
April 9th, 2023  
Mark Thompson
Thanks Issi! Off to get some biking in the sunshine!
April 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Welcome back, lovely image before take off.
April 9th, 2023  
