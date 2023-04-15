Previous
Sunset over Montana Roja Crater by northernexposure
Sunset over Montana Roja Crater

We climbed an old volcano this evening to watch the sun go down. An iPhone shot, but it works!
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Mark Thompson

@northernexposure
