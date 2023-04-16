Previous
Next
Oasis /əʊˈeɪsɪs/ noun 1. a fertile spot where water is found by northernexposure
87 / 365

Oasis /əʊˈeɪsɪs/ noun 1. a fertile spot where water is found

Liked the reflections and the sentiment ;)
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Mark Thompson

@northernexposure
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Very nice colors.
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise