Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
44 / 365
St Patrick’s Cross, Ardboe
The 10th-century stone monument is the tallest High Cross in Northern Ireland, standing at 18.5 feet tall. It features 22 highly detailed panels depicting Old and New Testament Bible stories. Pretty cool!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark Thompson
ace
@northernexposure
52
photos
11
followers
28
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
376
Taken
14th July 2026 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful stonework and capture.
July 15th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close