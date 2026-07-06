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St Patrick’s Cross, Ardboe by northernexposure
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St Patrick’s Cross, Ardboe

The 10th-century stone monument is the tallest High Cross in Northern Ireland, standing at 18.5 feet tall. It features 22 highly detailed panels depicting Old and New Testament Bible stories. Pretty cool!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Mark Thompson

ace
@northernexposure
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful stonework and capture.
July 15th, 2026  
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