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Gulls over Lough Neagh by northernexposure
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Gulls over Lough Neagh

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Mark Thompson

ace
@northernexposure
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Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning this looks, great timing and shot.
July 15th, 2026  
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