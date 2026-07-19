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Port Muck Harbour in the heat by northernexposure
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Port Muck Harbour in the heat

19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Mark Thompson

ace
@northernexposure
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely edited
July 19th, 2026  
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