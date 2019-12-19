Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2869
a touch of winter
winter is a bit of an on-again off-again affair just now... it snows... it melts... it freezes (and we all fall down)... then it melts... then it snows again... this was taken during the "it snows" cycle...
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
0
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3651
photos
405
followers
50
following
786% complete
View this month »
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-4
Taken
19th December 2019 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
street
,
winter
,
weather
,
toronto
,
human element
,
street-64
