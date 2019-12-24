Previous
tradition... by northy
Photo 2872

tradition...

since 2014 i've made it a habit of taking a wrapped present and bokeh shot on Christmas eve... didn't feel a need to break with tradition this year, so, here ya go... merry merry everyone!!!

also tagging for my push challenge set by @annied to shoot festive bling in b&w...

ps - just realized that i never reset the time on my camera so exif is off by an hour... it's still 10 minutes shy of midnight as i type this...
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
northy
@annied - here's one for my challenge... i imagine there will be more as i've been really short on ideas lately, and the Christmas stuff is everywhere 🙂
December 25th, 2019  
PhotoCrazy
Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2019  
