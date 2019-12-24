Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2872
tradition...
since 2014 i've made it a habit of taking a wrapped present and bokeh shot on Christmas eve... didn't feel a need to break with tradition this year, so, here ya go... merry merry everyone!!!
also tagging for my push challenge set by
@annied
to shoot festive bling in b&w...
ps - just realized that i never reset the time on my camera so exif is off by an hour... it's still 10 minutes shy of midnight as i type this...
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3652
photos
405
followers
50
following
786% complete
View this month »
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th December 2019 12:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
bling
,
bokeh
,
habit
,
present
,
tradition
,
festive
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
theme-holidays
,
get-pushed-387
,
northy-christmas-eve
☠northy
ace
@annied
- here's one for my challenge... i imagine there will be more as i've been really short on ideas lately, and the Christmas stuff is everywhere 🙂
December 25th, 2019
PhotoCrazy
ace
Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close