a macro Christmas tree ornament for my push challenge set by @annied which was to shoot something festive in black and white... with bling... it's a tree decor and therefore by definition, "festive"... there is bokeh which i think should count as "bling"... and it's in black and white... so.....also for the darkroom's macro ornament theme... because... why not?i shot this star right back at the beginning of my project a squillion years ago... not sure this has that much more merit than the original shot, but ya gotta admit it's a heckuvalot more stylish 😂