Photo 2881
and there was light...
the lights in my office building are on motion sensors... generally they turn on as one goes by, but sometimes they don't... and then something like this happens...
for the eye of the beholder challenge...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42922/new-eotb115-finding-beauty-in-the-mundane
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Tags
light
,
window
,
door
,
hallway
,
eotb
,
eotb115
