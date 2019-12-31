randomly toronto (slide show)

happy new year everyone!!!thank you all so much for the continued support and inspiration over the past year... i've said it before and i'll say it again - everything i've learned about photography has been as a result of this community... you have given me helpful feedback, inspired me with your artistry and nudged me towards resources available on youtube and elsewhere... so... thank you!!!!the above slide show is a collection of my images from this past year... this time around i decided to stick to only images taken out and about in Toronto... just because...music credits:"Half Mystery" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensei have to say that i truly enjoy Kevin MacLeod's work... not only does he have a vast array of pieces to choose from, he very helpfully lets you sort them by "feels" and often adds descriptions that make me giggle... the description for this piece is:"They make you think, but not too much. When you have a character in your film that is doing something, but we aren't quite sure why, THIS is your track. Packing a suitcase full of marshmallows? Half Mystery! Wiring a toaster into the side of a city bus? Half Mystery! Talking to their mother-in-law about monocot sexuality? Actually... that might be too much for this track."(a monocot is a flowering plant - in case you were wondering 😂)