Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2919
there was time... but no more...
for the composite challenge (theme is "time") and also for six word story (theme is climate change)...
a composite of two images - both mine... some faffing (a great word i learned here on 365 😎) about in PS and some texture added in analog fx...
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3735
photos
421
followers
51
following
799% complete
View this month »
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
6th February 2020 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
hand
,
hourglass
,
selfie
,
composite
,
craptastic mess
,
composite24
,
for2020
,
sixws-102
Beau
Great idea and capture.
February 7th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Most excellent faffing and a very clever composite!
February 7th, 2020
GG G
Hands up, the work of my master!
February 7th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Very cool, nicely done
February 7th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool!
February 7th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Lost in the sands of time. Very cool indeed.
February 7th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Good luck with the grab
February 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close