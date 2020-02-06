Previous
there was time... but no more... by northy
Photo 2919

there was time... but no more...

for the composite challenge (theme is "time") and also for six word story (theme is climate change)...

a composite of two images - both mine... some faffing (a great word i learned here on 365 😎) about in PS and some texture added in analog fx...
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Beau
Great idea and capture.
February 7th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Most excellent faffing and a very clever composite!
February 7th, 2020  
GG G
Hands up, the work of my master!
February 7th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool, nicely done
February 7th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool!
February 7th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Lost in the sands of time. Very cool indeed.
February 7th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Good luck with the grab
February 7th, 2020  
