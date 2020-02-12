Sign up
Photo 2925
London fog
although no clue as to why London as opposed to any other city...
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
1
1
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
12th February 2020 9:50pm
Public
light
,
lamp
,
fog
,
mist
,
penguin
,
humidifier
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeester penguin
,
mini humidifier
,
for2020
,
dollhouse lamp
,
dollhouse light
Very nice with that special light fixture almost showing through the fog.
February 13th, 2020
