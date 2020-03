not quite right...

for week 11 of the 52 week challenge... to post something that is not quite right... i bought a bunch of these candles on the weekend with a vague idea of what i wanted to do with them... fiddled about with set up for a few minutes this evening but really couldn't get a concept shot to come out the way i wanted... and a few minutes is all i have as work has been following me home a lot of light... night night!