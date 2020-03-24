Previous
Next
teetering... by northy
Photo 2964

teetering...

"don't push me 'cos i'm close to the edge..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PobrSpMwKk4

24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lee ace
I'm trying not to loose my head. I have always liked this track. recalls memories and feelings from the time. Nearly 40 years later they're back in an instant when I listen to it.
March 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise