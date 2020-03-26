Sign up
Photo 2965
thbbft
https://www.google.com/search?q=bill+the+cat&client=safari&rls=en&sxsrf=ALeKk03fs3I3CNRG7eLjbXrJOTV9_UwXtQ:1585269217938&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjN3-6EtLnoAhVFHM0KHUXXCxEQ_AUoAXoECBoQAw&biw=1381&bih=705&dpr=2#imgrc=FDI6FtO1t3tL6M
just one of those things that popped into my mind... for the b&w challenge - handles...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43300/new-black-and-white-challenge-what-s-your-handle
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
macro
,
high key
,
handle
,
door handle
,
theme-depth
,
bw-51
,
bill the cat
