bedroom window - a la lensbaby...

i think the bit that i blacked out on the right hand side may have been in focus... then again, maybe not... with me and the lensbaby one can never be too sure 😂



for the 30 shots of one subject challenge for the month of April... so far i've done:



1. low key

2. "and friends"

3. pep ventosa style

4. crystal ball

5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)

6. grungy macro detail

7. fish eye

8. the view

9. lensbaby