bedroom window - a la lensbaby... by northy
Photo 2982

bedroom window - a la lensbaby...

i think the bit that i blacked out on the right hand side may have been in focus... then again, maybe not... with me and the lensbaby one can never be too sure 😂

for the 30 shots of one subject challenge for the month of April... so far i've done:

1. low key
2. "and friends"
3. pep ventosa style
4. crystal ball
5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)
6. grungy macro detail
7. fish eye
8. the view
9. lensbaby
9th April 2020

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
816% complete

