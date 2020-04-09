Sign up
Photo 2982
bedroom window - a la lensbaby...
i think the bit that i blacked out on the right hand side may have been in focus... then again, maybe not... with me and the lensbaby one can never be too sure 😂
for the 30 shots of one subject challenge for the month of April... so far i've done:
1. low key
2. "and friends"
3. pep ventosa style
4. crystal ball
5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)
6. grungy macro detail
7. fish eye
8. the view
9. lensbaby
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
7
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
9th April 2020 1:21pm
Tags
light
,
window
,
lensbaby
,
bedroom window
,
focus is atrocious
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-northy
