Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2984
let the sunshine in (zoom burst)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06X5HYynP5E
(you have to get to about the half way mark of the song to get the sunshine part)
the windows... zoom burst technique...
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3843
photos
414
followers
51
following
817% complete
View this month »
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
11th April 2020 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
zoom burst
,
bedroom window
,
northy-soundtrack
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-northy
,
songtitle-62
Graeme Stevens
ace
A truly retro song ;) Great shot too, love the light
April 11th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Love the dreamy look
April 11th, 2020
