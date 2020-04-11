Previous
Next
let the sunshine in (zoom burst) by northy
Photo 2984

let the sunshine in (zoom burst)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06X5HYynP5E
(you have to get to about the half way mark of the song to get the sunshine part)

the windows... zoom burst technique...
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
A truly retro song ;) Great shot too, love the light
April 11th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Love the dreamy look
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise