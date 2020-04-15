Previous
white knight (white on white) by northy
Photo 2988

white knight (white on white)

and we're halfway there folks!

for the one subject; 30 shots challenge...

so far:
1. low key
2. "and friends"
3. pep ventosa style
4. crystal ball
5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)
6. grungy macro detail
7. fish eye
8. the view
9. lensbaby
10. vortography
11. zoom burst
12. still life / perspective (bottle)
13. macro
14. blurism
15. white on white
ace
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
kali ace
this looks great
April 16th, 2020  
Brigette ace
What Kali said. And you’re nearly there!
April 16th, 2020  
