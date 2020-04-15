Sign up
Photo 2988
white knight (white on white)
and we're halfway there folks!
for the one subject; 30 shots challenge...
so far:
1. low key
2. "and friends"
3. pep ventosa style
4. crystal ball
5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)
6. grungy macro detail
7. fish eye
8. the view
9. lensbaby
10. vortography
11. zoom burst
12. still life / perspective (bottle)
13. macro
14. blurism
15. white on white
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
window
,
chess
,
chess piece
,
white on white
,
white knight
,
bedroom window
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-northy
kali
ace
this looks great
April 16th, 2020
Brigette
ace
What Kali said. And you’re nearly there!
April 16th, 2020
