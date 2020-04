details...

this is not the image i had intended to post for the day... i had a plan... it wasn't pretty... but it took a helluva lot of work to carry out... and i did it... but the result seems to have annoyed 365 and i can't get the thing to post... and believe me... i've tried!



anyhoo... i wasn't crazy about the result in the end, just didn't like to be defeated by tech... however, sometimes ya gotta know when to fold 'em, right? So - posting this detail shot and am moving on...