on reflection... by northy
Photo 2994

on reflection...

if this looks familiar it's because I've done this before... at least twice... but for get pushed @annied challenged me to a reflection shot involving the window and this seemed a propos somehow...
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
820% complete

Jane Pittenger ace
Sacred feel
April 22nd, 2020  
gloria jones ace
I love it...It's timeless :).
April 22nd, 2020  
