Photo 2994
on reflection...
if this looks familiar it's because I've done this before... at least twice... but for get pushed
@annied
challenged me to a reflection shot involving the window and this seemed a propos somehow...
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3853
photos
411
followers
51
following
820% complete
View this month »
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
21st April 2020 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
candle
,
bedroom window
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-northy
,
get-pushed-404
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sacred feel
April 22nd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
I love it...It's timeless :).
April 22nd, 2020
