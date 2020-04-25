Previous
Next
wistful... by northy
Photo 2998

wistful...

happy world penguin day everyone!
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Didn't know it was world penguin day - missed opportunity. Love the way he's framed.
April 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
April 25th, 2020  
Sue Hecker ace
Adorable!
April 25th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice to see the penguin back and on such a lovely day.
April 25th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
so cute!
April 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise