Previous
Next
Photo 2998
wistful...
happy world penguin day everyone!
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
5
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
25th April 2020 4:49pm
Tags
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
world penguin day
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-northy
Taffy
ace
Didn't know it was world penguin day - missed opportunity. Love the way he's framed.
April 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
April 25th, 2020
Sue Hecker
ace
Adorable!
April 25th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice to see the penguin back and on such a lovely day.
April 25th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
so cute!
April 25th, 2020
