Photo 3008
onions are like ogres
they are stinky and they make people cry 🙃
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZpcwKEIRCI
for the May words challenge... food...
i appear to be a smidge behind... ah well... the weekend is nigh!
5th May 2020
5th May 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3867
photos
410
followers
50
following
824% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th May 2020 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
macro
,
onion
,
desperate measures
,
may20words
