Photo 3009
hello from the inside...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5azNpTwVk8
May 6 prompt is "a box"
6th May 2020
6th May 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3869
photos
410
followers
50
following
824% complete
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th May 2020 9:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
box
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
northy-soundtrack
,
may20words
,
songtitle-63
,
because covid
