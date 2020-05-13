for the words of the month thing... this would be a "place to sit"... not necessarily my "favourite" place... as it is a dollhouse chair (and a broken one at that), sitting in it is not really an option for me unless i go all Alice-in-Wonderland😂
and truth be told... if i had my druthers, i'd be lounging on a couch or in bed... not sitting in a chair... but hey... my project... my rules😎
this is also for my push challenge set by @vera365 - to take a picture of two overlapping patterns... which turned out to be rather tricky... this was achieved by shining a light thru a grater onto the chess board... i think it sort of works, although the aesthetic drives me a bit batty as i prefer my pictures to be a bit more minimalistic... and dappled light is not my thing... but hey - at least i tried, right?