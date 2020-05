Dinner is over.I like what I ate.Except for the peas,Which are still on my plate.O, lonely peasso green so round and so small.O, lonely peas,there's no one who loves you at allthere's no one who loves you at all-- O, Lonely Peasby Sandra Boyntonfor the May 14 prompt of "a plateful of..." admittedly this would prolly look better in colour, but c'est la vie!